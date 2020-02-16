This year, the 65th Filmfare Awards were held at Guwahati, Assam on the night of February 15.
The starry night saw an array of Bollywood actors including Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan to name a few.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy won big at the awards. While Ranveer took home the Best Actor’s trophy for his performance in the film, Alia won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for the same film.
Filmfare Awards 2020 : Here’s the list of winners
Best Action
Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhaus for War
Best Background Score
Karsh Kale And The Salvage Audio Collective for Gully Boy
Best Choreography
Remo D’Souza for Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank
Best Cinematography
Jay Oza for Gully Boy
Best Costume
Divvya Gambhir, Niddhi Gambhir for Sonchiriya
Best Editing
Shivkumar V Panicker for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Production Design
Suzanne Caplan Merwanji for Gully Boy
Best Sound Design
Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Ranjan Samal for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best VFX
Sherry Bharda And Vishal Anand for War
The awards in the short film category have also been announced. Here are the winners:
People’s Choice Award for Best Short Film
Rohit Bapu Kamble for Deshi
Best Short Film in Fiction
Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak
Best Short Film in Non Fiction
Ananth Narayan Mahadevan for Village Of A Lesser God
Best Actor Female Short Film
Sarah Hashmi for Bebaak
Best Actor Male Short Film
Rajesh Sharma for Tindey
