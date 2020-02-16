This year, the 65th Filmfare Awards were held at Guwahati, Assam on the night of February 15.

The starry night saw an array of Bollywood actors including Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan to name a few.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy won big at the awards. While Ranveer took home the Best Actor’s trophy for his performance in the film, Alia won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for the same film.

Filmfare Awards 2020 : Here’s the list of winners

Best Action

Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhaus for War

Best Background Score

Karsh Kale And The Salvage Audio Collective for Gully Boy

Best Choreography

Remo D’Souza for Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank

Best Cinematography

Jay Oza for Gully Boy

Best Costume

Divvya Gambhir, Niddhi Gambhir for Sonchiriya

Best Editing

Shivkumar V Panicker for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Production Design

Suzanne Caplan Merwanji for Gully Boy

Best Sound Design

Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Ranjan Samal for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best VFX

Sherry Bharda And Vishal Anand for War

The awards in the short film category have also been announced. Here are the winners:

People’s Choice Award for Best Short Film

Rohit Bapu Kamble for Deshi

Best Short Film in Fiction

Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak

Best Short Film in Non Fiction

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan for Village Of A Lesser God

Best Actor Female Short Film

Sarah Hashmi for Bebaak

Best Actor Male Short Film

Rajesh Sharma for Tindey