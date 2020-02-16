Kashmiri students arrested for sharing WhatsApp video with pro-Pakistan slogans

Karnataka : Three Kashmiri students of KLE Engineering college in Hubballi were arrested by police on Saturday after they posted a video on Whatsapp with pro-Pakistan slogans.The students, identified as Aamir, Taalib and Bashit, had recorded pro-Pakistan slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad”, “We want Azadi” and “Free Kashmir”, on the first anniversary of the Pulwama Martyrs Day on Friday.

“We noticed the video in the morning. Two of them are first year civil engineering students and the other is in second year. The students got admission under the All India quota (free seat).” ,Basavaraj Anami, principal of KLE College said.The students have been detained at the Gokul road police station. Even as the students were being taken to the station with their faces covered in masks, the Bajrang Dal activists who had gathered tried to attack them. However, the police escorting the students managed to ensure their safety.

All three students have been suspended. A case has been booked against them under IPC sections 153 AB and 124 A, based on a complaint filed by the principal.