First Look poster of ‘Doctor’ starring Sivakarthikeyan released

The first look poster of upcoming Tamil film ‘Doctor’ starring Sivakarthikeyan was released online. The firstlook poster was released by the actor through his social media handle on Monday to mark his birthday.

The poster shows a bespectacled Sivakarthikeyan in a crisp formal attire majestically sitting on a chair with bloody gloves and a scalpel in his hands.

The film is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of ‘Kolamaavu Kokila’ fame. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the female lead in the film.

On the technical front, Vijaya Karthik Kannan is the cinematographer and Nirmal is the editor. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.