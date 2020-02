The toxic gases which came out from a vegetable container, unloaded in the Kemari port area killed four and nauseated 15 persons who were swiftly hospitalized.

“The initial investigation showed that as soon as people from Jackson market opened the container fumes emanated from it and people had difficulty in breathing and lost consciousness,” DIG Sharjeel Kharal told reporters. Details of the cargo ship are being retrieved from the Pakistan navy and port authority.