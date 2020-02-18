“Women cooking food during menstruation will be reborn as dogs”,says Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji

“If a menstruating woman cooks food for her husband then her next avatar will be a “kutri (bitch)”,Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji of Swaminarayan Bhuj Mandir said.He also said that if a husband eats food made by a woman on her periods he will be reborn as “ox”.

The preacher allegedly made the comments at a ratri sabha in Bhuj. He justifies his remarks by saying that these rules have been “outlined in Shastras”.The spiritual leader can also be heard telling men to learn how to cook so that menstruating women do not break their “dharma”.

The SSGI college is run by a trust of the Swaminarayan Temple and is affiliated to the Krantiguru Shyamji Krishna Verma Kutch University.When local daily reached out to hostel trustees for comments on the preacher’s remarks, they refused to say anything.

According to varsity officials, the SSGI hostel has a rule that girls having periods are not supposed to take meals with other inmates. However, some menstruating girls allegedly broke this rule.

A hostel inmate said more than 60 students were taken to the washroom by a woman staffer and made to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.