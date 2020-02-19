The motion poster of Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj team’s ‘Jagame Thanthiram’ released: Watch it

The motion poster of upcoming Tamil movie starring Dhanush and directed by Karthik Subbaraj has been released online by the makers of the film. The film is titled as ‘Jagame Thanthiram’.

The gangster thriller film is the 40th film of Dhanush. Malayali actress Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sachana Natarajan of ‘Game Over’ portrays the female leads in the film. Award winning Malayalam actor Joju George makes his Tamil debut by this film.

Hollywood actor James Cosmo, who has acted films like ‘Braveheart’, ‘Troy’, ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion’ and the popular TV series ‘Game of Thrones’, is essaying a crucial role in the film.

On the technical side Shreyaas Krishna is the cinematographer and Vivek Harshan is the editor. Santhosh Narayanan is the music director of the film.

The film is bankrolled by S Sashikanth of Y Not Studios. The film will be released on May 1.