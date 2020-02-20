Sri Lanka refuses to cooperate with UN rights resolution

The brothers at the helm of Sri Lankan regime -Gotabaya and Mahinda Rajapaksa today offered a cold shoulder to the UN rights resolution of 2015 for alleged excesses carried out by Sri Lankan troops and reparations for victims. Mahinda Rajapaksa who was the President of Sri Lanka during the ethnic cleansing of Sri Lankan Tamils, on Wednesday said the island country was withdrawing from a United Nations resolution investigating alleged war crimes.

It is estimated that not less than 40,000 Tamils were killed just in the last two months of the 2009 conflict which wiped out LTTE rebels including its head Veluppilai Prabhakaran, his wife and minor children who were shot in cold blood, during their fateful last stand.

The withdrawal is seen as a retaliatory measure of Sri Lanka, on the imposed travel ban on Sri Lankan General Shavendra Silva and his family by the US state department owing to alleged human rights violations and war crimes of 2009.