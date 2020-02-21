Indian 2 accident: Lyca Productions announces compensation to family of deceased

Lyca Productions head Subaskaran announced Rs 2 crore compensation for the deceased and injured in accident. Earlier, Kamal Haasan had announced Rs 1 crore each to the deceased. He said that it is not a compensation for the lives lost, but a small help for the bereaved families.

Tamil Kumaran, CEO of Lyca Productions, also added that they will take care of all the medical expenses. When questioned regarding the safety measures, he stated that they had taken precautionary steps to assure safety on the sets and termed the accident ‘sudden and unfortunate.’

Kamal Haasan, who plays the lead role in Indian 2, met the press and said, “Kamal Haasan also donated Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased. “On my behalf, I am donating Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased and this is what I can do now. This is not the compensation for what we have lost. Some of them are very poor people. Three years back, I was in an accident. I know how difficult it is to recover from an accident like this. Of the three, only one could probably afford.”

Sri Krishna (Assistant director), Madhu (Art Assistant) and Chandran (Production Assistant) died on the spot when the crane fell on them. They were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them ‘brought dead.’ Out of the 12, 11 people were treated as outpatients as they suffered minor injuries.