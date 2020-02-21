New excise policy announced in state: Beer to become cheaper, bars to remain open till 1 am

The Haryana state government has announced new excise policy in the state. The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved the new excise policy. The new excise policy will come to effect from April 1,2020.

The excise duty on beer has been reduced by Rs.10 per bulk litre. So the price of beer will be slashed by Rs. 1 per bottle. The excise duty for Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) will be the same. But the excise duty for country made liquor has been increased from Rs.44 to Rs.60 per proof litre. Wine will also become cheaper in the state.

Bars in major cities in the state will be open till 1 am. Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Panchkula will be open till 1 am. The bars in these cities can extend their closing time by another two hours after 1 am by paying an additional annual fees of Rs.10 lakh per hour. At present the bars are closed at 11 pm.