‘Don’t mistake Hindu tolerance for weakness’: Devendra Fadnavis warns AIMIM leader

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has warned the controversial AIMIM leader Waris Pathan. The former Maharashtra MLA, Waris Pathan has ignited controversy recently by his abusive speech at a anti-CAA protest.

Waris Pathan has said that 15 crore Muslims are more than a match for the country’s 100 crore Hindus. Replying to this, Devendra Fadnavis warned Pathan not to mistake Hindu community’s tolerance for weakness. The former Maharashtra CM also asked Pathan to apologise and also asked the Uddhav Thackeray government to take strict action against him.

“We strongly denounce the remarks made by Waris Pathan and demand an apology. If he refuses to apologise, the state government must take action against him,” he said while adding that Pathan should realise that minorities in India were safe and enjoyed full freedom because 100 crore Hindus live in India. “Hindu community is tolerant but its tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness,” Fadnavis said.