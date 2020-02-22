First look poster of Tamil version of ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ released

The first look poster of the Tamil version of multilingual period film ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ was released. It has been titled as ‘Marakkar Arabikadalin Singam’ and the poster features lead actor Mohanlal along with Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu and Siddique.

The rights to release the Tamil version of the film has been bagged for a whopping amount by leading Tamil producer Kalaipuli S Thanu. ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ will also be dubbed and released in all major Indian languages.

Priyadarshan is directing the film which is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Mohanlal plays the titular role and his son Pranav essays his younger part. Arjun plays a character named Anandan and Suniel Shetty’s character is named as Chandroth Panciker.

The film has a huge star cast of Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ashok Selvan, Mukesh, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Fazil, Siddique, Baburaj, Nedumudi Venu, Hareesh Peradi, Nandu, Innocent, Mammukoya, Ganesh Kumar, Suresh Kumar and many others. Several foreign actors are also playing important roles in the film.

Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment are jointly producing the film. The film will released worldwide release on March 26.