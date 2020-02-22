‘Gauri Langesh’s fate awaits you’:warns Sri Ram Sena leader Siddalinga Swami

Siddalinga Swami, the working president of Sri Ram Sena has warned that those who oppose Modi and Shah will have the same fate as that of Gauri Langesh. He said this provocative statement at an event in Raichur.

“Even 14-15 year olds are talking about Modi and Amit Shah. They will likely meet the same fate as Gauri Lankesh in the future,” said Siddalinga Swami in the presence of SRS founder Pramod Muthalik.

Raichur police have registered a case against Siddalinga. Several activists had alleged that the statement made by Siddalinga clearly shows the Sangh Parivar’s involvement in the murder of Gauri Langesh.