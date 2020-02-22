“Hugged and kissed me” : Another Kerala nun levels allegations of sexual abuse against Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Another Kerala nun Friday levelled grave allegations of sexual abuse against former Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, who is already out on bail in a case of sexually assaulting a nun between 2014 and 2016.The second nun’s statement was given before the police as she is the 14th witness in the case against Mulakkal where he is now out on bail.

In her statement before the police she has said the bishop used to make video calls her on mobile and talk about sex.She also said that once she was called before him at a convent in Kerala and he grossly misbehaved with her. The police has not registered a case over this allegation, as there is no complaint from the nun.

Mulakkal who was arrested September 21, 2018 on rape charges, got bail October 16, 2018.

The Kerala Police has filed a 1,400-page chargesheet against him.

The chargesheet names 83 witnesses, including the Cardinal of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Mar George Alencherry, three bishops, 11 priests and several nuns. After the case came to light, Mulakkal was removed as head of the Jalandhar diocese.