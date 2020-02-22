IAFs mighty Globe Master flight denied clearance by Chinese authorities

India’s third mission to airlift stranded Indian’s from Corona infected China is met with a cold shoulder approach from Chinese authorities. As per sources India’s decision to send its massive C-17 Globe Master- military transport aircraft is said to be the reason for the Chinese ‘deliberate delay’ in clearing the procedures.

The Globe Master will also carry relief supplies to China to help fight the coronavirus. China is facing an acute shortage of masks and bodysuits as the epidemic spread fast. The Indian aide to China is part of a goodwill gesture to mark the 70 th anniversary of Sino-Indian diplomatic relations, as India itself is facing a shortage of relief supplies. The materials that were to be ferried by the flight include gloves, surgical masks, feeding and infusion pumps, and defibrillators and were put together based on the requirements indicated by the Chinese side.

India evacuated hundreds of its nationals from Wuhan and other parts of Hubei in two earlier flights. Wuhan was home to a large number of Indian students and professionals.