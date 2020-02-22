IIT Professor arrested for placing mobile camera inside women’s toilet

Madras IIT Professor was caught red-handed for placing a mobile camera inside the women’s toilet. He was arrested after a PhD student using the restroom found the camera attached to the window facing her.

The accused, identified as Subham Banerji, was a project employee at the varsity’s Aerospace Engineering Department. He was arrested on Monday and is currently out on bail, the police said as quoted by The Indian Express.

According to the police report, the camera a ‘foreign object’ was seen ‘sticking out of a small opening near the water pipes’. The woman told police officials that when she found the mobile phone, she saw that the camera was on and recording. She immediately rushed out, locked the adjacent men’s washroom suspecting the opening to originate from there, and called the security guard.

When the guard went to the men’s toilet near the spot, the accused professor was caught locked inside a room. However, Banerji denied allegations of wrongdoing. On investigation, it was revealed that he had been spying on women students for more than a year.