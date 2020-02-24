Donald Trump, Melania Trump spin Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram : Watch Video

After landing in Ahmedabad, US president Donald Trump visited Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram. He will take part in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jointly address people at Motera stadium. After the joint address, the Trump couple will be heading to Agra for a sunset visit to the iconic Taj Mahal mausoleum.

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and PM Narendra Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram. Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spin the Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram.