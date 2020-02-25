IAFs mighty Globe Master will take-off, Talks with China fruitfull

India’s third and final mission to evacuate the remaining Indians from the quarantined Hubei province will finally take-off on February 26.IAFs mighty C-17 Globe master defense cargo aircraft finally got clearance from Chinese authorities on Monday evening.

“The Globe master will deliver relief material and bring back remaining Indians following a clearance from China, Union Health Ministry officials said on Monday.”China had given permission for all other nations to airlift their nationals. India earlier had done two rescue missions to China, which was approved by Chinese authorities. The delay for the third mission is said to be due to the mighty Globe Master military aircraft involved in the operation.

The IAFs Globe Master aircraft is capable to take-off with a payload of 73 tonnes.