‘Kumbalangi Nights’ director bags prestigious award

The ‘Arvanidan Prize (Aravindan Puraskaram)’ for best debutant director was won by Malayali filmmaker Madhu.C.Narayanan. Madhu.C.Narayanan won the award for directing blockbuster Malayalam film ‘Kumbalangi Nights’.

The award is entrusted by Chalachitra Film Society. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a plaque.

A jury chaired by noted film director T K Rajeev Kumar has selected madhu as the winner. The other members of the jury are, famous cinematographer K G Jayan, Kerala Kaumudi political correspondent C P Sreeharshan and Rajashekaran Pillai (member secretary). Abhinandan Dutta, director of Bengali film .Antar Bahir’, won a special mention of the jury . The award will be presented on March 15 .