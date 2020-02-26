‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’: Character poster of Pranav Mohanlal released

On of the much anticipated and much hyped Malayalam film ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ is getting ready for its theatrical release. The makers of the film are releasing the character posters of the artist in the film.The latest character poster released was of Pranav Mohanlal.

Pranav Mohanlal play the role of younger version of Kunjali Marakkar IV. While Mohanlal plays the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV in the film.

The film directed by veteran director Priyadarshan is the highest budget film in the malayalam film industry. The film has been made with a whopping hundred crore rupees. The film is produced by Mohanlal’s Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment .

Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Ashok Selvan, Mukesh, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Fazil, Siddique, Baburaj, Nedumudi Venu, Hareesh Peradi, Nandu, Innocent, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Mamukoya, Ganesh Kumar, Suresh Kumar and many foreign actors play crucial roles in the film,

The film will released on March 26 in multiple languages around 5000 theatres around the world.