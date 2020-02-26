Pinarayi Vijayan will be remembered in history as the last ‘communist chief minister’: Union Minister V.Muraleedharan

Union Minister V.Muraleedharan came down heavily on Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan. The Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs said that the Pinarayi Vijayan will be remembered in history as the last communist chief minister the Indian communist history. The union minister criticized the statement of Kerala CM that US president Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are isolated before the world.

The union minister wrote an open letter which ha shared on his social media handle. In the letter Muraleedharan lashed out at the Communist leader for his statement. Muraleedharan said that the ignorance of kerala Chief Minister about the international political situation has made him feels sorry.

Pinarayi Vijayan must give an answer to the reality that who was isolated before the public in West Bengal and Tripura. People of West bengal and Tripura has ousted the communists just because they could not know the people’s will and mind after being in power for decades. The communists in Kerala will also face the same fate wrote V. Muraleedharan.

Read his full Facebook Post:

https://www.facebook.com/VMBJP/photos/a.657264164369616/2755801311182547/?type=3&theater