Flight makes Emergency landing after Phone catches fire

A phone kept within a bag, emitted fumes and soon caught fire in mid-air forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing. The United Airlines flight 1456 from New Jersey to the Bahamas made an emergency landing at Daytona beach.

The baggage encasing the phone soon burst into flames and was pushed to a fire retardant case. There were no injuries to the flight’s 130 passengers and five crew members and no damage to the plane.

“We appreciate the quick work of our employees on board to keep our customers and fellow employees safe.” United Airlines said in a statement referring to the incident as a “thermal runaway event on board.”