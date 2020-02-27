Midnight transfer of Delhi HC Judge, Priyanka slams the Center

Congress leader Priyanka Gandi today criticized the Central govt for the midnight transfer of Delhi HC judge who expressed his anguish on the hate speeches of 3 BJP leaders including a cabinet minister. Condemning the transfer of Judge S.Muralidhar in a haste is the “center’s attempt to choke-hold justice and will destroy peoples trust in upright judiciary”, she said.

Judge S Muralidhar while hearing the briefing of riots by the Delhi police commissioner, ridiculed his statement that he is not aware of the inciteful speech of BJP leader Kapil Mishra. In a surprising move, the Judge made the video footage played at the courtroom, and questioned commissioners’ alertness to his duty.

“The midnight transfer of Justice Muralidhar isn’t shocking given the current dispensation, but it is certainly sad & shameful,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted. Millions of Indians have faith in a resilient & upright judiciary, the government’s attempts to muzzle justice & break their faith are deplorable,” she said.

The Judge observed the lack of action against the hate speeches was the cause of Delhi riots.Justice S Muralidhar was recommended for a transfer by the collegium at 12 th of January.The case was handed over to SC soon after the Judge’s observation and was transferred in a haste to Punjab-Haryana High court.