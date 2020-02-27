Suriya to joins hands with Hari again

Tamil superstar Surya will once again team up with director Hari. The actor and director last joined hands together for ‘Singam 3’, the ‘Singam’ franchise.

But it is learnt that the new film will be out of the ‘Singam’ series. The film is said to be a family entertainer.

The film is tentatively titled as ‘Suriya 39’. The shooting of the film will start in April this year. It is rumoured that Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead in the film. The film will be bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green.

Apart form this film Suriya will also act in the films directed by Vetrimaaran and Siva.