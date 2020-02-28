Stunning poster of ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ featuring Mohanlal and Pranav Mohanlal released: watch it

A new poster of upcoming multilingual period film ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ was released by the makers of the film. One of the attraction of the poster is that it features the the father son duo of Mohanlal and Pranav Mohanlal.

The film directed by veteran director Priyadarshan is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Kunjali Marakkar was the title given to the naval chief of Zamorin of Calicut in the 16th century, whose duty was to protect the coast against the invading Portuguese army.

While Mohanlal plays the lead character of Kunjali Marakkar IV, Pranav essays the younger version of the same character.

The multilingual period film will be also released in ‘IMAX’ format. Iit will be a first in Malayalam to be released in IMAX format. In India there are only 15 IMAX screens. Kerala has not even a single IMAX screen.

Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Keerthy Suresh, Ashok Selvan, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Prabhu, Mukesh, Fazil, Siddique, Manju Warrier, Baburaj, Nedumudi Venu, Hareesh Perady, Nandu, Innocent, Ganesh Kumar, Suresh Kumar and many others are part of the film.

Mohanlal’s Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment are jointly producing the film. It is scheduled for a grand release on March 26. As per the makers, the film will be released in multiple languages in around 5000 centres across the world.