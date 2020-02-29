18 People killed in train-bus collision

In a tragic incident, at least 18 people were killed and 55 others were injured in a train-bus collision in pakistan. The tragic incident took place in Sukkur district in southern Sindh province in Pakistan on Friday.

The Pakistan Express going to Lahore from Karachi hashit a bus going to Sargodha in central Punjab province. The collision occurred in an unmanned level crossing . The bus has splitted into two parts in the force of the crash.

Road accidents and rail accidents are common in Pakistan. The main cause of these accidents are mismanagement, lack of investment and corruption.