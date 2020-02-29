Pigeon spotted inside flight, Go Air flight delayed by 30 minutes

Boarded passengers found a pigeon inside the Jaipur bound GoAir flight G8 702 which was about to take off from Ahmedabad airport. The pigeon was hidden in the baggage shelves.

The passengers were left amazed after spotting the pigeon.Some passengers were heard jovially saying that the bird be given a boarding pass while the pigeon flew within the flight trying to find an escape route amid the mounting ruckus. Later, the crew members opened the doors of the flight and managed to push the pigeon out. The flight was delayed by half an hour due to the ruckus.

