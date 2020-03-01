Second poster of Tamil version of ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ released: Watch it here

‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ is one of the prestigious project of the Malayalam film industry. The film is the most expensive film in history of the Malayalam cinema. The multi-lingual period film directed veteran director Priyadarshan has Mohanlal in the lead.

The makers of the film has released a new poster for the Tamil version of the film. The film is titled in Tamil as ‘Marakkar Arabikadalin Singam’ in Tamil and the poster features Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Sarja and Prabhu.

One of Bollywood’s most successful producers, Kalipuli S Thaanu will be releasing the Malayalam and Tamil versions of the film in Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, Thanu had marketed and distributed ‘Siraisalai’, the dubbed Tamil version of ‘Kaalapani’ in Tamil Nadu. So ‘Marakkar’ marks his reunion with Priyadarshan-Mohanlal combo after over two decades.

‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ is scheduled to hit screens on March 26. The film will be releasing in multiple languages in around 5000 theatres across the world.