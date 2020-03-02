Coronavirus : Paris closes Louvre Museum amid virus outbreak

World’s largest art museum has survived monarchies, fire and wars, but concerns about the novel coronavirus have shut down the Louvre.

“The Louvre cannot open this Sunday, March 1,” a statement from the Louvre said. “Museum staff met to discuss the health situation and the Covid-19 prevention measures taken by the museum following instructions from the competent authorities.”

It’s not clear when the home of Leonardo DaVinci’s “Mona Lisa” and a half million other pieces of art will reopen.

Museum staff will hold another meeting on Monday with the Exceptional Health, Safety and Working Conditions Committee, the statement read.