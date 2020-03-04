Congress MP’s Delhi office vandalised by four persons

Delhi office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was vandalised by four persons on Tuesday, police said. According to reports, Chowdhury’s staff was also heckled by unidentified persons. “We’ve received a complaint regarding abuse and vandalization by 4 persons, at the office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,” police said. The office of the Congress leader is attached to his residence.

The Delhi Police said the accused persons vandalised the office after the staff refused to connect them with the Congress leader via phone. The incident happened around 5.30 pm.

A complaint has been filed by Pradipto Rajpandit, the private secretary of the Congress leader. An investigation is underway to identify the miscreants.

Meanwhile, the Congress said it will continue to protest in Parliament over the communal violence in Delhi as it is the party’s duty to uncover the “conspiracy” behind the riots.