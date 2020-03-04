Coronavirus : Ministry of Health and Family Welfare releases basic preventive measures for deadly virus

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released basic preventive measures to avoid the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

Releasing the measures saying ‘Help us to Help you’ the measures read:

-Wash your hands frequently

-Maintain social distancing

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

-Practice respiratory hygiene by covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze

-If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care at the earliest

-Stay informed and follow the advice given by your healthcare provider

The government has also released a 24/7 helpline number +91-11-2397 8046 and an email id ncov2019@gmail.com through which people can get more information in this regard and can seek help in case of any coronavirus emergency.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also released some more measures to follow while using a mask and said:

-Before putting on a mask, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water

– Cover your mouth and nose with a mask and make sure there are no gaps

– Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp

– Do not reuse single-use masks

– Remove the mask from behind and avoid touching the front of the mask

– Discard the mask immediately in a closed bin after use