This state introduces bamboo water bottles to combat plastic

In a bid to combat plastic pollution, Lachen, a town in Sikkim has introduced bamboo water bottles for tourists as a replacement for plastic water bottles.

With this, Lachen becomes the first town in our country to completely get rid of packaged drinking water bottles.

Tourists traveling to Lachen are being requested to leave their water bottles behind or to transfer water from their plastic bottle into a reusable water bottle made of bamboo that are available at local shops.