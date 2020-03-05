Actress Sargun Mehta’s latest dance video goes viral on social media : Watch Here

Sargun Mehta is an Indian actress, model and television host. She has received three PTC Punjabi Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards Punjabi for her work in Punjabi Cinema.Mehta began acting in theatre productions in her college, and later ventured into television roles, having made her screen debut in 2009 with Zee TV’s 12/24 Karol Bagh.

Colors TV’s drama series Phulwa marked a significant turning point in her career, earning her critical acclaim. Mehta received praise for her supporting work in the 2009 series 12/24 Karol Bagh and in the 2013 series Balika Vadhu. She also hosted the dance reality show Boogie Woogie Kids Championship.

Taking to Instagram, she has shared yet another video flaunting her bhangra moves on the song ‘Phone’ crooned by Mickey Singh. Clad in a white crop top and army green pants, her sexy dance moves will wipe-off your mid-week blues.

She completed her look with subtle makeup, rosy cheeks, a dash of lipstick, a pair of earrings and a bracelet. Sharing the video, she wrote, ‘Yeh ladki mein itni energy hai aisa lagta hai diesel se chalti hai . @dhanashree9 . Kaise kar leti ho ?? Choreographer n dancer – @dhanashree9 Shot by – @ohmygosh_joe Song – phone by @iammickeysingh.’ (sic)