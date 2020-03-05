Coronavirus : Chinese Doctors share tips with India

Top Chinese doctors treating patients in Wuhan advised their Indian counterparts to prepare a plan, train medical staff and educate the public.“China and India are the most important countries in Asia. We have some similarities like large population” with united families and similar medical system,” Qiao Jie, President of the Peking University Third Hospital who was drafted for controlling coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, said when asked what advise the Chinese experts would give to their Indian counterparts.

“The first important requirement is to have enough medical staff ready to treat the infections,” Qiao said.

The training should include how to protect themselves putting on the protective clothing and take it off and prepare the much-needed equipment ready for both invasive and non-invasive treatment.