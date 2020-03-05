Coronavirus : Govt bans sale of meat, fish to stop virus from spreading

India has reported a total of 29 positive cases with the latest being a PayTM employee in Gurgaon. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan briefed the Rajya Sabha today on India’s preparedness and what has happened so far. 16 Italian tourists have also tested positive and have been quarantined in Delhi. India will now screen all international travellers entering the country through airports and ports.

Lucknow has banned all meat sales.Sale of meat, semi-cooked meat and fish has been banned in open areas in Lucknow to ensure that coronavirus does not transmit through meat. Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said, “Hotels and restaurants have been asked to ensure cleanliness and hygiene.”