Coronavirus : Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues fresh advisory for schools

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory for schools after the outbreak of coronavirus in India. The Ministry advised students to avoid large gathering of students during school-time. Students and staff with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country in the last 28 days have been asked to remain at home in isolation for 14 days.

Class teachers have also been asked to be alert of any possible symptoms among the students like coughing, fever or difficulty in breathing and should inform the parents to get them tested, said the advisory. Any affected student should not join school unless okayed by a doctor. Apart from this, the ministry directed school managements to make sure to place alcohol-based sanitizers at different spots and doorknobs and switches should be disinfected.

The advisory reads, “Everyone should cover their mouth with a tissue/handkerchief when they cough or sneeze and wash their hands afterwards. Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth. Everyone should throw away used tissues in a bin and wash their hands after contact with coughing/sneezing.”