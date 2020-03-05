Release date of ‘Atrangi Re’ starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan announced

The release date of the Bollywood film ‘Atrangi Re’ was announced by the makers of the film on Thursday. The film has Akshay Kumar and national award winning Tamil actor Dhanush in the lead roles; Sara Ali Khan plays the female lead in the film.

The film is directed by Aanand L Rai is produced by Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Cape Of Good Films. The film reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 critical hit “Raanjhanaa”, will feature Akshay in a “special role”.

“Atrangi Re” has been written by National Award winner Himanshu Sharma, who last worked with Rai on “Zero” (2018). Oscar winner AR Rahman will be scoring the music.

The film is slated to hit the theaters next year on Valentine’s Day weekend.