Residential building collapsed killing 8 and injuring 22

At least eight people were killed and 22 others injured as a five-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi on Thursday. The building collapsed in Karachy city’s Gulbahar area. Two other buildings near to the collapsed building also got damaged. Rescue and relief operations is underway.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has sought a detailed report as it is rumored that the permit of the collapsed building was under question.

In January, Karachi city administration had asked the province’s building control authority to vacate 382 ‘dangerous’ residential buildings.