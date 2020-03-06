Kareena Kapoor makes her social media debut through Instagram. See her first pic here

Bollywood’s ‘bebo’, Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her debut on social media through Instagram. The 39 year old has flaunted her Puma jacket in the post. Under the verified handle @kareenakapoorkhan, the Bollywood star made her Instagram debut with first, a video of a black cat and next, a photo of herself in the Puma jacket.

Here is the snap:

Kareena Kapoor is the newest brand ambassador to be signed on by PUMA. She is set to join step daughter Sara Ali Khan, who is also an ambassador on the sportswear brand’s roster.