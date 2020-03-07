Selvaraghavan to team up with Dhanush for ‘Pudhupettai 2’

Tamil filmmaker Selvaraghavan has confirmed that he will joins hands with his younger brother Dhanush for his next. The brothers will be teaming up for making the sequel of their blockbuster film ‘Pudhupettai’.

‘Pudhupettai 2’ will mark Dhanush’s sixth outing with Selvaraghavan. The scripting of the film is finished. The official announcement about the film will be made soon.

‘Pudhupettai’ is a North Madras based gangster film that chronicles the life of Kokki Kumar who starts from a ordinary background, then becomes a powerful don and eventually a politician. The film is considered as a cult classic and is also one of Dhanush’s best works till date.