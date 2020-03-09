S. Jaishankar makes surprise visit to Kashmir

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived on a surprise visit to Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

They said the Union minister will visit the Srinagar Passport Office located on the banks of the famous Dal Lake in Boulevard area of the city.

Jaishankar will also visit Passport Seva Kendra in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, the officials said.

While the main purpose of the minister’s visit is not yet known, there is speculation that he might meet families of the students stranded in Iran.

The parents have been appealing the government to lift the students from Iran due to coronavirus scare.