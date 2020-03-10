New song from ‘Master released: Watch it here

A new song from the upcoming Tamil movie ‘Master’ starring Tamil superstar Vijay was released online by the makers of the film. This is the second song of the film released online. Earlier the song ‘Kutti Story’ was released and it has gone viral.

Titled ‘Vaathi’, this is a rocking kuthu number set to tunes by Anirudh Ravichander. Gana Balachandar has penned the lyrics and he has also sung it along with composer Anirudh.

The audio launch event of ‘Master’ has been planned to held on March 15, Sunday in Chennai. The programme will be streamed live in Sun TV at 6.30 PM.

‘Master’ is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Gouri G Kishan, Arjun Das, Brigida and Ramya Subramanian in key roles. The film is most likely to hit screens on April 9, 2020.