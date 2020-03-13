Actress Disha Patani’s latest Instagram pics goes viral : See Pics

Disha Patani is an Indian actress who works primarily in Hindi films. She began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer (2015), opposite Varun Tej. After making her Bollywood debut in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), she starred in the Chinese action comedy Kung Fu Yoga (2017), which ranks among one of the highest-grossing Chinese films of all time. She went on to play the romantic interest of the lead male character in the commercially successful Hindi action films Baaghi 2 (2018) and Bharat (2019).

Disha Patani’s latest picture in a halter neck outfit has become netizens’ favourite. The image has been flooded with a lot of comments from Disha’s followers.

Disha posted the picture on her Instgram Wednesday. She captioned it with a flower emoticon. A day ago, she also posted a couple of pictures of her elder sister Khusbhoo from her Army training days.