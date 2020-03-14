Maharashtra Assembly clears proposal to rename Mumbai central station

Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed the proposal to rename Mumbai Central station in the city as “Nana Shankarseth Terminus”. The proposal to rename the station would now be sent to the Railway Ministry, officials said. Jagannath “Nana” Shankarseth was a philanthropist and educationist recognised for his contribution to Mumbai’s development.

The Proposal was moved by transport ministry headed by Anil Parab. Late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb used to speak highly of Shankarseth. He had also asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to rename Dadar TT flyover after Shankarseth and the civic body had unveiled a statue of him at Nana Chowk.