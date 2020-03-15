Anushka breaks silence on gossips of her relationship with Prabhas

Superstar Anushka Shetty is not unaware of the gup-chups circulating in the industry linking her to Tollywood macho man Prabhas.

In an interview, Anushka opened up on her relationship with Prabhas and said that she has a sturdy friendship with Prabhas for the past 15 years. They are close enough that they ‘even ring each other at 3 AM’, she said.”As both of us are still single, this closeness could easily be misinterpreted by the industry insiders”, she added.

Both share incredible chemistry on-screen and had delivered blockbuster hits like Mirchi and Bahubali. Anushka conceded that Prabhas is of a matching character to hers and that both of them are emotional on similar matters. The Telugu beauty has recently turned down a proposal from the son of a well-known director fuelling the rumor of her intimacy with Prabhas.