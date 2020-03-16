F-35 figher jet : Pentagon unyielding in fixing design flaws

US Air force F-35, nicknamed fighting falcon is a joint strike fighter plane that is capable of destroying both aerial and land moving targets with ease.The fifth-generation warcraft was developed as part of the US effort to fix its dominance in the skies after Russia unleashed its ‘Cobra of the skies’ Sukhoi- the ultimate dog fight winner.

Su-57 doing Cobra maneuver:

The F-35 project, even though with its advantages has been a dumbing basket for all forms of criticisms. The main concern is its production cost which is tallied with the crafts abilities. Moreover, the pilots and design engineers have pointed out not less than 200 flaws in the fighting machine which may negotiate its prowess and security during operation. The main ability of F-35 is its reach-to detect and destroy targets very far away.

F-35 plane is incredibly expensive-$1.5 trillion over the course of its 55-year life span is arguably worth a bid for money.A 2018 Pentagon report has indicated the warcraft has reliability issues that could drastically reduce its life span.Despite all this, Lockheed Martin won a contract to buy 438 F-35 planes was signed by the Pentagon.

After this deal, the Pentagon is unyielding over the raised faults of F-35 by the pilots, which means they anyhow have to fly the machine with the faults.But with these faults, it is worth seeing how F-35 matches with the ‘ Cobra of the skies’ SU-57.

F-35 lightning demonstration: