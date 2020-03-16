Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev cancels all Isha Yoga Schedules across the globe

Adhering to the Central government’s health advisory, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Yoga Foundation has cancelled all scheduled programs across the globe.

The internationally acclaimed Yoga Guru, who the Indian Premier Narendra Modi referred to as his spiritual mentor on one occasion had installed Thermal scanners to screen thousands of visitors who frequent his Yoga center situated at Coimbatore , Tamil Nadu

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev announced that all those who travel frequently to deliver Isha programmes “have been grounded, including myself.” The Yoga guru had canceled his visit to South Africa and a spiritual camp termed ‘Inner engineering’ due in April.In a press release, he also announced that residents at the center would be screened every three days. Visitors to Adiyogi,a huge sculpture of Lord Shiva, located at the outer periphery of Isha Yoga Centre, are also being offered hand sanitizers and requested to follow the same precautionary measures followed at the center, the release said. He urged everyone to remain alert and report anyone with flu-like symptoms to the center’s clinic.

He said, “As human beings are the carriers of the virus, it is important that each one of us takes the responsibility to ensure we do not spread it to others.”