Second look poster of ‘Varthamanam’ released

A new poster of upcoming Malayalam film titled ‘Varthamanam’ released online by its makers. The film has Roshan Mathew and Parvathy in the lead roles.

The makers claim that the film is based upon true events. It was shot extensively in Delhi, Uttarakhand and some other North Indian states. The film is directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Sidhartha Siva. National award winner Aryadan Shoukath has penned the film.

Parvathy plays the character of a research student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi named Faiza Sufi. Siddique will be seen as a college professor named Podhuval in the film. Sudheesh, Nirmal Palazhi, Dain Davis and many other non-Malayali actors are also part of the cast.

On the technical front, Alagappan is handling the camera and Vinesh Banglan is handling the art department. Aryadan Shoukath is producing the film along with Benazeer of Benzy Productions.