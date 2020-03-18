Madhuri Dixit has this heartwarming message for her son. See it here

Bollywood’s favourite, Madhuri Dixit made her son Arin’s birthday extremely special by posting a message for him on her social media. On his 17th birthday, by posting a photo of herself with her son, she dedicated a heartfelt note saying he should know why she scolds here.

“Know that when I scold you, it’s only because I care, and when I hug you, it’s always cause I love you. Wherever life takes you, whatever the goals that you seek for, I will always be so proud of you! I wish for only the best in life for you, and may your birthday be filled with lots of love and laughter. Happy birthday, Arin.” Now, that was heart melting.

Here’s Madhuri’s greeting card for son Arin: