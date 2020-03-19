Purchase of 83 Tejas fighter jets finalised

Defense Acquisition council headed by union minister for the defense had finalized the purchase of 83 Tejas LCA(Light Combat Aircraft) from HAL. The deal worth 38,000 Cr is the biggest achievement for the Indigenous aircraft industry and paves a new for combat equipment purchase in IAF.

The decision now awaits approval of the cabinet, and if given green HAL will start production by 2023 and deliver the war machines by 2029. The deal was under negotiation table as the defense ministry pressed for a better price with HAL demanding 50,000 Cr for a Tejas fighter.