UAE excludes Israa and Miraj from list of public holidays

UAE has excluded Israa and Miraj, the day marking the ascension of the Prophet from the list of public holidays. The decision was made last year and Private and the public sector employs will not get a holiday from the year 2020. As per Gregorian calendar the occasion will be on March 22, Sunday.

It grants the public sector the same number of holidays as the private sector. The unified holiday list approved by the UAE Cabinet is expected to streamline work in both the public and private sectors. As per the list, the next public holiday is Eid Al Fitr.